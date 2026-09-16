Rapist jailed for eight-and-a-half years after survivor’s ‘courageous’ fight for justice

A Scarborough man has been jailed for eight-and-a-half years after admitting raping a woman at an address in the area more than two years ago.

Phill Blunt, 39, was sentenced at York Crown Court on Tuesday 8 September 2026.

Blunt had been due to stand trial in July and had maintained his denial while the survivor prepared herself to give evidence in court.

However, shortly before the trial was due to begin, he changed his plea and admitted rape.

Blunt was sentenced to eight years and six months in prison.

He was also made subject to a restraining order protecting the survivor and will remain on the Sex Offenders’ Register indefinitely.

‘One of the hardest things I have ever done’

In a victim personal statement, the woman described the difficulty of coming forward and reporting what had happened.

She said: “Reporting him to the police was one of the hardest things I have ever done, but it was also the best decision I could have made.”

Detective Constable Jack McCabe, of the Scarborough and Ryedale Safeguarding Investigation Team, praised the survivor’s determination throughout the lengthy investigation.

He said: “The survivor of this sickening offence has been nothing but courageous during this long-running investigation and court proceedings.

“Her strength and determination have shone throughout, and I truly hope she can now begin to build a happier future now that Blunt is behind bars for a considerable length of time.”

DC McCabe said Blunt’s eventual guilty plea had at least spared the woman the additional trauma of having to give evidence about the rape at trial.

He added: “Ultimately, this case shows that those who commit rape do face the consequences of their despicable actions, and that victims receive professional support and care throughout from the police and our partner agencies.”