Woman avoids jail after killing cat by throwing it against wall

A 22-year-old woman has been sentenced after killing a cat by throwing the animal against a wall with enough force to cause fatal injuries.

Katie Beaumont, from Stevenage, appeared before Stevenage Magistrates’ Court after pleading guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

The court heard Beaumont threw the cat against a wall, causing injuries which resulted in the animal’s death.

She then walked away following the incident.

Lifetime ban on keeping animals

Beaumont was not given an immediate prison sentence. Instead, magistrates imposed a community order lasting until 25 August 2027.

The order includes 12 months of mental health treatment, up to 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days and supervision by a responsible officer.

Beaumont was also disqualified for life from owning or keeping animals.

The conviction means Beaumont admitted causing unnecessary suffering to the cat, while the lifetime disqualification prevents her from legally keeping animals unless a court later permits the ban to be terminated.