Petition calls for nationwide Urgent Child Alert System when youngsters go missing

A petition is calling for the introduction of an Urgent Child Alert System across the UK, designed to rapidly warn communities when a child goes missing.

The campaign, started by Nicola Heath, argues that existing technology could be used to distribute urgent missing-child appeals through mobile phone alerts, television, radio and local media.

Supporters say the system could help get crucial information and photographs in front of members of the public quickly during time-critical searches.

The proposal would allow alerts to be targeted locally where appropriate, while particularly urgent cases could potentially trigger a much wider warning.

The campaign argues there is currently a gap in the way information about missing children can be rapidly communicated to large numbers of people.

It follows renewed public discussion around how communities can be mobilised quickly when young children disappear, with major missing-person searches often attracting substantial public involvement.

The petition states: “When a child goes missing, authorities say that the first hours are everything. But right now, there’s no system to instantly alert local communities or the whole country when it matters most.”

It is calling for existing communications technology to be brought together into a dedicated system capable of issuing urgent child alerts.

Sign the Urgent Child Alert System petition