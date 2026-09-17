More than 200 new Army bedspaces being delivered at Upavon military base

More than 200 new and refurbished bedspaces are being delivered for Army personnel at Trenchard Lines in Upavon as part of a major investment in military accommodation.

The first two new accommodation blocks have now been formally opened, providing 82 single en suite rooms for junior ranks at the Wiltshire military site.

The wider project will provide 200 new bedspaces across separate Single Living Accommodation blocks for junior ranks, senior ranks and officers.

A further 21 officer bedspaces are being created through the refurbishment of Lord House, a heritage building next to the Officers’ Mess.

New accommodation includes private en suite rooms

The new modular accommodation includes private en suite bedrooms alongside kitchens, drying rooms, utilities and furnished communal areas.

Solar panels and energy management systems have also been incorporated into the buildings as part of efforts to reduce energy use and improve the site’s resilience.

The project is being funded through the Army’s Single Living Accommodation Programme and delivered by the Defence Infrastructure Organisation, working with Reds10 and Arcadis.

Brigadier Grant Kerr, the Army’s Head of Infrastructure Plans, officially opened the first completed buildings.

He said: “The Army is making significant investment in modern accommodation that improves the lives of our people, enhances the efficiency of the estate and underpins operational readiness.”

Further accommodation under construction

Two more accommodation blocks are currently being built at Trenchard Lines.

They will provide another 69 bedspaces for senior ranks and 49 for officers.

Warren Webster, DIO MPP Army Programme Director, said the completion of the first blocks represented another significant milestone in providing sustainable infrastructure for Army personnel.

Phil Cook, Managing Director of Defence at Reds10, said the project was designed to create “sustainable, future-ready living spaces” focused on the comfort and wellbeing of personnel.

Construction of all the new and refurbished accommodation at Upavon is scheduled to be completed in 2027.