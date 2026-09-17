Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

EN SUITE More than 200 new Army bedspaces being delivered at Upavon military base

More than 200 new Army bedspaces being delivered at Upavon military base

 

More than 200 new and refurbished bedspaces are being delivered for Army personnel at Trenchard Lines in Upavon as part of a major investment in military accommodation.

The first two new accommodation blocks have now been formally opened, providing 82 single en suite rooms for junior ranks at the Wiltshire military site.

The wider project will provide 200 new bedspaces across separate Single Living Accommodation blocks for junior ranks, senior ranks and officers.

 

A further 21 officer bedspaces are being created through the refurbishment of Lord House, a heritage building next to the Officers’ Mess.

New accommodation includes private en suite rooms

The new modular accommodation includes private en suite bedrooms alongside kitchens, drying rooms, utilities and furnished communal areas.

 

Solar panels and energy management systems have also been incorporated into the buildings as part of efforts to reduce energy use and improve the site’s resilience.

The project is being funded through the Army’s Single Living Accommodation Programme and delivered by the Defence Infrastructure Organisation, working with Reds10 and Arcadis.

Brigadier Grant Kerr, the Army’s Head of Infrastructure Plans, officially opened the first completed buildings.

He said: “The Army is making significant investment in modern accommodation that improves the lives of our people, enhances the efficiency of the estate and underpins operational readiness.”

Further accommodation under construction

Two more accommodation blocks are currently being built at Trenchard Lines.

They will provide another 69 bedspaces for senior ranks and 49 for officers.

Warren Webster, DIO MPP Army Programme Director, said the completion of the first blocks represented another significant milestone in providing sustainable infrastructure for Army personnel.

Phil Cook, Managing Director of Defence at Reds10, said the project was designed to create “sustainable, future-ready living spaces” focused on the comfort and wellbeing of personnel.

Construction of all the new and refurbished accommodation at Upavon is scheduled to be completed in 2027.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Woman avoids jail after killing cat by throwing it against wall

LIFETIME BAN Woman avoids jail after killing cat by throwing it against wall

UK News
Man who gouged out girlfriend’s eyes during 12-hour attack could be released from open prison

PROLONGED ATTACK Man who gouged out girlfriend’s eyes during 12-hour attack could be released from open prison

UK News
Urgent appeal to trace man wanted after failing to answer bail over rape allegations

MOST WANTED Urgent appeal to trace man wanted after failing to answer bail over rape allegations

Crime, Missing Persons, UK News
Man jailed after killing 72-year-old in doorstep assault in Wakefield

DOORSTEP ATTACK Man jailed after killing 72-year-old in doorstep assault in Wakefield

Court News, UK News
Woman jailed after luring schoolgirl into Nottingham home and sexually assaulting her

FEMALE CHILD ABUSER Woman jailed after luring schoolgirl into Nottingham home and sexually assaulting her

Court News, UK News
Rapist who fled to Pakistan after abusing girls as young as 12 jailed for 27 years in his absence

MIGRANT RAPIST Rapist who fled to Pakistan after abusing girls as young as 12 jailed for 27 years in his absence

Court News, Crime, UK News
Four jailed after Heathrow tear gas attack leaves passengers vomiting blood

CS GAS ATTACK Four jailed after Heathrow tear gas attack leaves passengers vomiting blood

Court News, UK News
Teenager jailed after kidnapping boy and repeatedly stabbing stranger who tried to save him

KIDNAP HORROR Teenager jailed after kidnapping boy and repeatedly stabbing stranger who tried to save him

Court News, Crime, UK News
Chesterfield man jailed for 10 years for child sexual offences, rape and coercive control

CHILD PREDATOR JAILED Chesterfield man jailed for 10 years for child sexual offences, rape and coercive control

Court News, Crime, UK News
Petition calls for nationwide Urgent Child Alert System when youngsters go missing

AMBER ALERT Petition calls for nationwide Urgent Child Alert System when youngsters go missing

National News, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Coventry paedophile jailed after trying to arrange sexual abuse of young children online

YOUNG CHILDREN Coventry paedophile jailed after trying to arrange sexual abuse of young children online

Court News, UK News
Soldier jailed for 12 years after planning to rape children in undercover police sting

POLICE STING Soldier jailed for 12 years after planning to rape children in undercover police sting

Court News, Crime, UK News
Man admits murdering mother-of-seven and hiding her body in cellar nearly 30 years ago

"I KILLED HER" Man admits murdering mother-of-seven and hiding her body in cellar nearly 30 years ago

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Parents compare Somerset school to ‘military base’ after 25 pupils suspended in first week

MILITARY BASE Parents compare Somerset school to ‘military base’ after 25 pupils suspended in first week

UK News
Woman avoids jail after punching dog walker in face and spitting at her during Canterbury attack

GRABBED BY THE HAIR Woman avoids jail after punching dog walker in face and spitting at her during Canterbury attack

UK News
Man admits to controlling girlfriend after years of assaults, threats and abuse of her dog

FILMED DOG ATTACK Man admits to controlling girlfriend after years of assaults, threats and abuse of her dog

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Bracknell school transport company ordered to pay £1.5m after director jailed for tax fraud

VAT SCAM Bracknell school transport company ordered to pay £1.5m after director jailed for tax fraud

Court News, Crime, UK News
Thirteen cruise passengers investigated after mass brawl erupts aboard Costa Smeralda

CRUISE BRAWL Thirteen cruise passengers investigated after mass brawl erupts aboard Costa Smeralda

UK News
Hundreds of passengers evacuated after fire breaks out on cruise ship in Denmark

CRUISE SHIP BLAZE Hundreds of passengers evacuated after fire breaks out on cruise ship in Denmark

World News
Watch Live