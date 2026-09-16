Coventry paedophile jailed after trying to arrange sexual abuse of young children online

A Coventry paedophile who used the internet to try to arrange the sexual abuse of young children has been jailed for eight years after unknowingly revealing his plans to an undercover police officer.

Richard Stevenson, 39, discussed detailed fantasies about sexually abusing very young children while communicating with someone on an online forum.

Stevenson said he wanted a “partner” to participate in the abuse and also distributed videos depicting child sexual abuse.

But the person he was communicating with was actually a police officer.

Investigators from the Major Crime Unit traced Stevenson and arrested him while he was sitting inside a van in Coventry on 2 May.

Stevenson, of Waveley Road, Coventry, subsequently admitted attempting to arrange a child sex offence and offences of making and distributing indecent images of children.

Eight years in prison

Appearing at Warwick Crown Court on Friday 4 September, Stevenson was jailed for eight years.

He will spend a further two years on licence and was made subject to an 18-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Stevenson will also remain on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

DC John Marsh, from the Major Crime Unit, said: “Stevenson’s offending is simply appalling.

“He was clearly determined to gain access to a child to commit sexual abuse.

“On multiple occasions, he outlined his horrific plans, and we’re in no doubt that he would have seen those plans through had he had the opportunity.”

He added that police remained committed to safeguarding children and vulnerable people and targeting those seeking to harm them.