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"I KILLED HER" Man admits murdering mother-of-seven and hiding her body in cellar nearly 30 years ago

Man admits murdering mother-of-seven and hiding her body in cellar nearly 30 years ago

 

A man has admitted murdering a mother-of-seven before concealing her body in the cellar of their home and keeping the killing secret for almost three decades.

Trevor Dunkley, 66, pleaded guilty to murdering Patricia Lashley at their home in Hall Street, Dudley, in September 1998.

Dunkley also admitted preventing a lawful and decent burial when he appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday 11 September.

Patricia had been reported missing, but the circumstances surrounding her disappearance remained unresolved for years.

Dunkley eventually confessed after West Midlands Police recently approached him as part of enquiries into Patricia’s disappearance.

He told officers: “I killed her. I’m sorry.”

Dunkley said a “red mist” had descended over him when he killed Patricia.

After the murder, he wrapped her body in bedding and moved it into the cellar of the property.

Her remains were left there for around a year before Dunkley disposed of them in household waste over a period of several weeks.

The killing remained concealed for nearly 30 years until Dunkley’s admission to police.

He has now pleaded guilty to murder and preventing a lawful and decent burial and will be sentenced by Wolverhampton Crown Court.

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