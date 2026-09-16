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CRUISE SHIP BLAZE Hundreds of passengers evacuated after fire breaks out on cruise ship in Denmark

Hundreds of passengers evacuated after fire breaks out on cruise ship in Denmark

 

Hundreds of passengers were evacuated to another part of a cruise ship after a Fire broke out while the vessel was docked in Denmark.

The blaze was reported aboard Phoenix Reisen’s Amadea at around 7.21am on Monday, 14 September, while the ship was alongside in Rønne on the Danish island of Bornholm.

The fire started in a linen storage area within the ship’s laundry facilities, prompting crew members to move 320 passengers from one deck to another part of the vessel.

Emergency services responded and the blaze was extinguished by around 7.31am — just ten minutes after it was first reported.

Fire crews praise ship’s response

Emil Gørløv, an incident commander with Bornholm Fire Service, praised the crew’s handling of the emergency.

He said: “They did a fantastic job.”

Port workers also helped guide emergency vehicles to the ship as firefighters responded.

No passengers or crew members were reported injured.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established and Bornholm Police are investigating. The extent of any damage aboard the vessel has also not been confirmed.

Cruise continues after fire

The 624-passenger Amadea was able to leave Rønne following the incident and continued its 12-night itinerary.

The cruise departed Bremerhaven, Germany, on 5 September and had already called at ports in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Poland before the fire.

The ship subsequently continued to Wismar, Germany, and was scheduled to return to Bremerhaven on Thursday, 17 September.

Phoenix Reisen had not issued a public statement about the incident at the time of the report.

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