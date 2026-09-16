Kent Police warn residents after fraudsters impersonate officers in phone scam

Kent Police have issued an urgent fraud warning after several residents received telephone calls from criminals allegedly posing as police officers in attempts to obtain personal information.

Multiple reports were made on Wednesday 16 September 2026 by members of the public who had received suspicious calls from people claiming to represent the police.

The calls falsely appeared to originate from a Kent Police telephone number, with fraudsters attempting to obtain personal information which could potentially be used to commit financial fraud.

Police have launched enquiries to identify those responsible and are providing support to people affected by the scam.

Police issue warning over incoming calls

Residents are being urged never to provide personal or banking information in response to an unsolicited incoming call, particularly when the caller asks them to take action involving their finances.

Anyone receiving a suspicious call should hang up immediately. Police advise waiting at least five minutes for the telephone line to clear, or using a different phone, before contacting police independently on 101, or 999 in an emergency.

Kent Police are also reminding people of the ABC rule for avoiding fraud: never Assume someone is telling the truth, never Believe what they say unless confident of their identity, and always Confirm the information independently.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call 01622 604100, quoting reference 16-1694.

People who believe they have received one of the fraudulent calls can report it to Kent Police on 101.

Report a suspicious call to Kent Police

Suspected fraud can also be reported by calling 0300 123 2040 or through Report Fraud.

Report fraud online