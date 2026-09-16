A 66-year-old man responsible for inflicting the injuries that killed a 37-year-old woman has been detained in hospital after being found unfit to stand trial.

Brian Simpson, of no fixed address, was made subject to a hospital order with restrictions under sections 37 and 41 of the Mental Health Act at Lincoln Crown Court on Thursday 10 September.

The case relates to the death of Kristine Sparane, whose body was discovered at her home in Winsover Road, Spalding, on 27 November 2024 after police received a report raising concerns for a woman’s safety.

A Home Office pathologist told the court that Kristine had suffered several heavy blows to the head, with her injuries consistent with a blunt-force assault.

Trial of the facts

Simpson was found to be unfit to stand trial because his mental condition meant he did not have sufficient capacity to understand and meaningfully participate in criminal proceedings.

Instead, a trial of the facts was held at Lincoln Crown Court in May 2025.

That process did not determine criminal guilt in the same way as an ordinary trial. The court concluded that Simpson had committed the acts responsible for the injuries which caused Kristine’s death.

Because Simpson remained unfit to stand trial, the normal criminal proceedings could not continue.

However, if his condition sufficiently improves and he is subsequently assessed as fit to participate in a criminal trial, proceedings could potentially resume.

Hospital order with restrictions

HHJ Hirst has now imposed a hospital order with restrictions, meaning Simpson will be detained for specialist treatment subject to additional controls on his discharge and management.

The judge described the police work as “an exemplary investigation by the officers”.

Lead investigator Detective Superintendent Jennifer Lovatt said: “Our thoughts firmly remain with all those affected by this case. The court has carefully considered the evidence presented and has determined that a hospital order is the most appropriate outcome.

“While this does not diminish the seriousness of the incident, the order ensures that Simpson will receive the specialist treatment and supervision required, while also providing protection for the public.”

The information provided does not establish that Simpson receives £800 a month in ‘pocket money’, so that claim should not be presented as fact without a reliable source.