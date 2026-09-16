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FILMED DOG ATTACK Man admits to controlling girlfriend after years of assaults, threats and abuse of her dog

Man admits to controlling girlfriend after years of assaults, threats and abuse of her dog

 

A man who subjected his girlfriend to years of controlling behaviour, including assaults, threats, damaging her belongings and mistreating animals, has been warned to expect a prison sentence.

Lewis Walker, 33, of Cherry Sutton, Widnes, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday 7 September, where he was due to stand trial on 11 charges relating to his former partner.

The allegations included assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intentional strangulation, threats to kill, threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a private place, stalking, criminal damage and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

Walker instead pleaded guilty to one count of engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour between 1 November 2019 and 26 March 2026.

The charge stated that Walker subjected his then-girlfriend to assaults, locked her out of her property, damaged her belongings and engaged in threatening behaviour, as well as “mistreating animals”, causing her serious alarm or distress.

Dog filmed being repeatedly attacked

The court was told about footage showing Walker filming himself shouting at and repeatedly kicking his former partner’s dog as the animal yelped in pain.

The wider allegations against Walker had included causing unnecessary suffering to the dog by striking it with a hammer.

It is understood the animal has since been put down.

Prosecutor Oliver Saddington told the court that Walker’s guilty plea to controlling or coercive behaviour was acceptable to the Crown Prosecution Service, with allegations contained within the remaining charges to form part of the factual background to the offence for sentencing.

Judge warns prison sentence expected

Walker was remanded in custody and will return to court to be sentenced on 28 September.

Recorder Nicola Daley told him: “All sentencing options will remain open. Your barrister has already indicated to me that you are alive to the likely nature of the sentence.

“The decision on the next occasion will be what length that sentence ought to be.”

Walker will receive appropriate credit for his guilty plea.

The remaining allegations should not be reported as separate convictions: Walker’s guilty plea was to the single controlling or coercive behaviour charge.

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