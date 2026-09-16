Urgent appeal to trace man wanted after failing to answer bail over rape allegations

Police have issued an urgent appeal for information to help trace a 29-year-old man wanted after he allegedly failed to answer bail in connection with serious sexual offence allegations.

Charlie Higgs, 29, of Guildford, Surrey, is wanted in connection with allegations of rape and digital penetration of a woman.

Lincolnshire Police said Higgs has connections to Gedney Hill, near Spalding, and officers are pursuing multiple lines of enquiry in an effort to locate him.

Anyone who knows where Higgs is or has information that could assist police is asked to email [email protected], quoting reference 25000170387 in the subject line.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Contact Crimestoppers online