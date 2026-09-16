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GRABBED BY THE HAIR Woman avoids jail after punching dog walker in face and spitting at her during Canterbury attack

Woman avoids jail after punching dog walker in face and spitting at her during Canterbury attack

 

A woman who grabbed a fellow dog walker by the hair, repeatedly punched her in the face and spat at her after their dogs became involved in a fight has avoided an immediate prison sentence.

Lucie Marsh, 25, of Canterbury, attacked midwife Lisa Wood after Marsh’s two dogs lunged at Ms Wood’s German Shepherd during an incident on a bridge on 2 March.

Ms Wood kicked out at the animals in an attempt to protect her own dog before Marsh charged towards her and assaulted her.

CCTV captured the attack and showed Marsh laughing and walking away afterwards. Ms Wood suffered a black eye and was unable to work for four weeks.

Grabbed by hair and repeatedly punched

Margate Magistrates’ Court heard Ms Wood’s German Shepherd was on a lead when two dogs approached.

Prosecutor Lucie Fish said one of the animals, a mastiff called Enzo, attacked the German Shepherd before the second dog joined in.

Ms Wood kicked out at both animals while attempting to pull her dog away.

Marsh then grabbed Ms Wood by the hair with enough force to almost pull her backwards, knocking her AirPods from her ears.

The prosecutor told the court: “She was pushed and punched in the face, and the defendant was shouting, ‘You kicked my dogs’.”

Marsh struck her twice more before spitting in her face.

Ms Wood suffered scratches, slight whiplash and a black eye. Her dog was not injured.

In her victim impact statement, she said: “It was the first time I felt like a victim, and now I am scared of my own shadow when taking my dog for a walk.

“I had to have four weeks off work, and it’s set me back.”

Community order imposed

Marsh admitted assault by beating and being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control.

The court heard she had since undergone therapy and undertaken training with Enzo, who is now walked on a lead and wearing a muzzle.

Magistrates imposed a six-month community order for the assault, including 15 rehabilitation sessions.

Marsh was fined £50 for the dangerously out-of-control dog offence and ordered to pay £300 compensation to Ms Wood, as well as an £115 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

The bench decided not to make a contingent destruction order against Enzo.

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