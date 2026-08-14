Police appeal after car flips in serious crash near Ashton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car flipped during a serious collision near Ashton Keynes. The crash happened at around 9.40pm on Wednesday, August 5, as a grey Volkswagen Golf was travelling along the B4696 towards the A429.

Wiltshire Police said that, for reasons which remain unknown, the vehicle was involved in a collision which caused it to overturn.

The driver and a passenger, both men in their 20s from Swindon, were taken to hospital following the crash. Their injuries are not believed to be serious. Officers investigating the collision believe another driver stopped at the scene following the incident but left before police arrived. Police are particularly keen to identify and speak with that motorist as they may have witnessed what happened in the moments leading up to the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who can help officers identify the driver who stopped at the scene, is asked to contact Wiltshire Police on 101, quoting crime reference 54260095064. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.