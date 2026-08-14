Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

SERIOUS COLLISION Police appeal after car flips in serious crash near Ashton Keynes

Police appeal after car flips in serious crash near Ashton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car flipped during a serious collision near Ashton Keynes. The crash happened at around 9.40pm on Wednesday, August 5, as a grey Volkswagen Golf was travelling along the B4696 towards the A429.

Wiltshire Police said that, for reasons which remain unknown, the vehicle was involved in a collision which caused it to overturn.

The driver and a passenger, both men in their 20s from Swindon, were taken to hospital following the crash. Their injuries are not believed to be serious. Officers investigating the collision believe another driver stopped at the scene following the incident but left before police arrived. Police are particularly keen to identify and speak with that motorist as they may have witnessed what happened in the moments leading up to the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who can help officers identify the driver who stopped at the scene, is asked to contact Wiltshire Police on 101, quoting crime reference 54260095064. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CollisionPolice

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
County Lines dealer jailed for supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Widnes

DEALER JAILED County Lines dealer jailed for supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Widnes

UK News
Teenager stabbed in Streatham as police hunt attacker

POLICE MANHUNT Teenager stabbed in Streatham as police hunt attacker

UK News
Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in Cannock

FATAL COLLISION Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in Cannock

UK News
New Forest wildfire burns 400 acres as firefighters battle blaze for fifth day and A31 remains closed

STILL BURNING New Forest wildfire burns 400 acres as firefighters battle blaze for fifth day and A31 remains closed

UK News
Man, 64, found guilty of sexual offences against teenage girl

CHILD PREDATOR Man, 64, found guilty of sexual offences against teenage girl

UK News
Drug dealer jailed after police find Class A and B drugs hidden in food delivery bag

SPECIAL DELIVERY Drug dealer jailed after police find Class A and B drugs hidden in food delivery bag

UK News
Should You Care If A Casino Is Part of A Big Group?

Should You Care If A Casino Is Part of A Big Group?

UK News
Firefighters battle large woodland blaze at Hawley Lakes in Blackwater

LAKES BLAZE Firefighters battle large woodland blaze at Hawley Lakes in Blackwater

UK News
Eight fire engines battle overnight moorland wildfire near Oldham

MOORLAND BLAZE Eight fire engines battle overnight moorland wildfire near Oldham

UK News
Major search underway at Testwood Lakes after reports of man in water

MAJOR LAKE SEARCH Major search underway at Testwood Lakes after reports of man in water

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Man arrested after allegedly threatening police inspector enforcing Devizes town centre drinking order

DRUNK AS A SKUNK Man arrested after allegedly threatening police inspector enforcing Devizes town centre drinking order

UK News
Man arrested after allegedly threatening police inspector enforcing Devizes town centre drinking order

Man arrested after allegedly threatening police inspector enforcing Devizes town centre drinking order

UK News
Homes on fire as 100 firefighters battle huge Stourbridge blaze

MAJOR INCIDENT Homes on fire as 100 firefighters battle huge Stourbridge blaze

UK News
Homes on fire as 100 firefighters battle huge Stourbridge blaze

Homes on fire as 100 firefighters battle huge Stourbridge blaze

UK News
Passenger train derails near Lewes with carriages on their side as major emergency response launched

MAJOR INCIDENT DECLARED Passenger train derails near Lewes with carriages on their side as major emergency response launched

UK News
Passenger train derails near Lewes with carriages on their side as major emergency response launched

Passenger train derails near Lewes with carriages on their side as major emergency response launched

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Major emergency response at Chadwell Heath station after reports of person hit by train

HIT BY A TRAIN Major emergency response at Chadwell Heath station after reports of person hit by train

UK News
Major emergency response at Chadwell Heath station after reports of person hit by train

Major emergency response at Chadwell Heath station after reports of person hit by train

UK News
Man and woman jailed for 17 years after drugging men to steal from them – killing two victims

MAY BE MORE VICTIMS Man and woman jailed for 17 years after drugging men to steal from them – killing two victims

UK News
Man and woman jailed for 17 years after drugging men to steal from them – killing two victims

Man and woman jailed for 17 years after drugging men to steal from them – killing two victims

UK News
Judge left stunned after defendant defecates in dock at Grimsby Crown Court

LOST FOR WORDS Judge left stunned after defendant defecates in dock at Grimsby Crown Court

UK News
Judge left stunned after defendant defecates in dock at Grimsby Crown Court

Judge left stunned after defendant defecates in dock at Grimsby Crown Court

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Six treated and woman and boy rushed to hospital after major Stourbridge fire

SIX PEOPLE INJURED Six treated and woman and boy rushed to hospital after major Stourbridge fire

UK News
Six treated and woman and boy rushed to hospital after major Stourbridge fire

Six treated and woman and boy rushed to hospital after major Stourbridge fire

UK News
‘Manipulative’ drug dealer jailed after using teenager to sell £23,000 worth of drugs

DRUGS CRACKDOWN ‘Manipulative’ drug dealer jailed after using teenager to sell £23,000 worth of drugs

UK News
‘Manipulative’ drug dealer jailed after using teenager to sell £23,000 worth of drugs

‘Manipulative’ drug dealer jailed after using teenager to sell £23,000 worth of drugs

UK News
Man arrested on suspicion of murder after pensioner found dead at Reading home

MURDER PROBE Man arrested on suspicion of murder after pensioner found dead at Reading home

UK News
Man arrested on suspicion of murder after pensioner found dead at Reading home

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after pensioner found dead at Reading home

UK News
Watch Live