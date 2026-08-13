New Forest wildfire burns 400 acres as firefighters battle blaze for fifth day and A31 remains closed

Firefighters are continuing to tackle the major New Forest wildfire for a fifth day, with around 400 acres of land affected and the A31 remaining completely closed. Around 1.6 square kilometres — approximately 400 acres or the equivalent of around 230 football pitches — has been affected by the fire. The encouraging news is that the fire service says the perimeter is now under control. However, this does not mean the fire has been extinguished. Crews continue to tackle hotspots and flare-ups while removing vegetation that could fuel further spread and monitoring changing wind conditions. A substantial firefighting presence is expected to remain at the scene for another three to four days and into the weekend.

A31 remains completely closed

The A31 remains closed in both directions. The westbound carriageway is shut between M27 Junction 2 at Ower and the A338 at Ringwood. Eastbound, the road is closed between the A338 and M27 Junction 1 at Cadnam. National Highways has now assessed the damage caused by the wildfire. Repairs will include resurfacing damaged sections of carriageway, replacing at least 1,000 metres of boundary fencing and repairing several hundred metres of safety barrier across five locations. Temporary protection will also be required around fire-damaged bridge parapets. Continuing smoke, heat, ash and movement of the fire mean National Highways does not expect to gain safe access to begin repairs until Friday at the earliest. Once access is granted, the work is expected to take at least 24 hours. There is currently no confirmed reopening time for the A31. When the road does reopen, it is initially expected to operate with narrow lanes and a temporary 50mph speed limit while permanent repairs are arranged.

Major delays on diversion routes

Traffic is already building on the two principal diversion routes — the A35 through Lyndhurst and the A338/M27 — and substantial delays remain likely. Motorists are being urged to follow official diversion signs rather than sat-nav directions which could send vehicles along unsuitable minor forest roads. Drivers are also reminded to take particular care around free-roaming livestock.

Smoke warning for drivers

Smoke from the wildfire continues to affect Roger Penny Way and the B3078. Motorists travelling through affected areas are being asked to reduce their speed and drive according to the conditions.

Forest roads and car parks closed

A number of additional forest roads remain closed. These include Bolderwood Arboretum Ornamental Drive from its junction with the A35 and Bolderwood Road west of Emery Down from the junction beside the New Forest Inn. Fire-related car park closures also remain in place at:

Bratley View

Canadian Memorial

Bolderwood

Knightwood Oak

James Hill

Millyford Bridge

Highland Water

Barrow Moor

Woosons

The Old Reptiliary, formerly the Reptile Centre

Parc Pale and Bolton’s Cricket car parks are also temporarily closed while Forestry England carries out checks following another nearby fire. People are being asked to avoid the Bratley View and Bolderwood areas and ensure gateways, verges and forest tracks remain clear for emergency vehicles.

Extreme heat increases wildfire danger

Ringwood is forecast to reach around 31C today and 30C tomorrow, with sunny and dry conditions and no rain currently expected before Monday. Amber heat-health alerts are in force across England until 9pm on Friday. The combination of extreme heat, exceptionally dry vegetation and changing winds means the wildfire risk remains extremely high. Forestry England says its teams have dealt with two additional fires caused by abandoned campfires and another started by a barbecue while the major New Forest emergency has been ongoing. Because of the danger, barbecues, campfires, camping stoves, outdoor cooking equipment and naked flames are now prohibited across the Forest and at all ten Forestry England New Forest campsites. Visitors are being urged not to light fires, barbecues, stoves or other outdoor cooking equipment and to make sure cigarettes are extinguished and disposed of safely. Anyone discovering a fire should move to safety and call 999, providing a What3Words location where possible.

Residents asked to conserve water

Residents are also continuing to be asked to reduce unnecessary water use because the firefighting operation is placing additional pressure on local supplies. A high-volume pump is drawing water from Hightown Lake. Fire hoses are crossing some pavements, driveways and access points in Ringwood, and motorists are being warned not to drive over them as any damage could interrupt the water supply being provided to firefighters.

Fire station events postponed

Saturday’s Ringwood 999 Day and Romsey Fire Station open day have been postponed. The decision allows personnel and resources to remain focused on the wildfire, maintaining emergency cover and reducing unnecessary traffic around the affected area. Emergency services continue to urge people to avoid unnecessary travel around the affected part of the New Forest, allow substantial additional time for essential journeys and follow official information. The wildfire operation remains ongoing and further updates are expected.