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ROAD CLOSED M4 shut after serious crash as emergency services rush to scene

M4 shut after serious crash as emergency services rush to scene

The M4 remains completely closed westbound between Swindon and Chippenham following a serious collision in the early hours of Saturday morning. The crash happened at approximately 2.06am today, August 15, between Junction 16 near Swindon and Junction 17 near Chippenham. Wiltshire Police, ambulance crews and the fire service are all attending alongside National Highways Traffic Officers. National Highways has warned motorists to expect delays and allow additional time for their journeys.

Diversions in place

Drivers of vehicles under 4.2 metres are being directed off the M4 at Junction 16 and should follow the Solid Diamond diversion symbol. The diversion takes traffic towards Royal Wootton Bassett before using the B4042 through the area of The Common and Brinkworth. Motorists then join the A429 and continue towards Junction 17, where they can rejoin the M4. A separate diversion is operating for vehicles measuring 4.2 metres or taller. Those vehicles are being directed via the A3102 towards Royal Wootton Bassett and Calne, before travelling along the A4 towards Chippenham and joining the A350 northbound to reach M4 Junction 17. National Highways said motorists affected by the closure should allow extra journey time, consider alternative routes or delay their journeys where possible. The nature of the collision and details of any casualties have not yet been confirmed. There is currently no confirmed time for the motorway to reopen. This is a developing incident, and UKNIP will provide further updates as information becomes available.

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