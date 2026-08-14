UK Government issues severe wildfire alert warning of ‘very high risk’ nationally

A severe alert warning of a very high risk of wildfires nationally has been issued, urging people to avoid any activity that could spark a blaze. The alert warns residents, landowners and visitors not to use disposable barbecues, firepits, garden incinerators or fireworks because of the danger of fires starting and rapidly spreading.

It states: “There is a very high risk of wildfires nationally. Residents, landowners and visitors should not undertake any activity that could start a fire.”

The warning adds that even a small flame could quickly develop into a major wildfire, potentially putting lives, homes, businesses and emergency responders at risk. People are being urged to follow official updates and immediately report signs of fire by calling 999.

The alert comes amid exceptionally dry and hot conditions and after firefighters have been stretched by a series of significant grassland, woodland and countryside fires. Several major incidents have been declared by fire services during the recent hot weather, with homes and other property threatened by rapidly spreading fires.

The public is being urged to take particular care in the countryside and not discard cigarettes or other materials capable of starting a fire. Anyone spotting a wildfire should move to a safe location and call 999 rather than attempting to tackle a significant blaze themselves.