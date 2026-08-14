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SERVICES CANCELLED Rail services disrupted after major Stourbridge fire spreads to railway embankments

Rail services disrupted after major Stourbridge fire spreads to railway embankments

Rail passengers are facing disruption on the Snow Hill Lines after a major fire in Stourbridge spread onto railway embankments. The blaze broke out on Thursday, August 13, with the scale of the incident preventing some trains from operating through the area.

West Midlands Railway said a reduced service is operating today, Friday, August 14, as disruption from the fire continues. Services between Birmingham and Kidderminster are operating only between Birmingham and Stourbridge.

Trains between Worcester and Hereford are expected to operate as scheduled, while Birmingham to Worcester services remain subject to alteration. Rail replacement buses are operating between Stourbridge, Kidderminster and Worcester.

Replacement buses from Stourbridge are scheduled to depart at 10 and 40 minutes past each hour between 6.10am and 11.40pm. From Worcester Shrub Hill, buses are due to leave at 20 and 50 minutes past each hour between 6.20am and 10.50pm.

Passengers are being urged to check their journeys before setting off and allow additional time to travel. Those delayed by more than 15 minutes may be entitled to compensation through the Delay Repay scheme.

The rail disruption follows a major fire in the Stourbridge area on Thursday, which required a significant emergency response and affected railway embankments. Passengers should continue to check for updates throughout the day as services may be altered at short notice. UKNIP

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