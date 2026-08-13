Woman, 75, dies after aggravated burglary at Finsbury Park home

A 75-year-old woman has died after an aggravated burglary at her home in Finsbury Park, prompting detectives to launch an appeal for witnesses and doorbell footage. Metropolitan Police officers were called to Tollington Park at around 9.20pm on Tuesday, August 11, following reports of an aggravated burglary.

Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service. A 75-year-old woman was assessed by paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital. She died the following day at around 9.39pm. Her family are being supported by specialist officers and a post-mortem examination will take place to establish the cause of her death. An 81-year-old man was also injured during the incident. He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital and was discharged the following day. Detectives are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the burglary and the woman’s subsequent death. Crime scenes remain in place at the address and along Evershot Road while officers gather evidence.

Detective Chief Inspector Ben Massink, who is leading the investigation, said:

“We’re at an early stage of this investigation and awaiting a post-mortem examination to determine how the woman died, with my team working hard to pursue all lines of enquiry. “A crime scene remains in place as we gather evidence.

“We thank those who have already come forward to provide witness accounts, and appeal for anyone with information or doorbell footage to come forward.

“We believe a number of residents in the area will have key information that could help inform our investigation. No detail is too small.” Superintendent Mark Hambleton said:

“Our thoughts remain with the woman’s family and friends at this unimaginably difficult time.

“We recognise the concern this will cause locally and can reassure the community that officers are working tirelessly to determine what happened. “There will be an increased police presence in place while enquiries continue and we thank the public for their understanding at this time.” Anyone with information, CCTV or doorbell footage that could assist detectives should contact police on 101, quoting CAD 7757/12AUG. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.