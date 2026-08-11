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CRIME SCENE IN PLACE Police cordon remains at Beam Park flats after early-morning emergency response

Police cordon remains at Beam Park flats after early-morning emergency response

Police remain at the scene of an unexplained incident at Beam Park in Rainham, where part of the development has been cordoned off and a white screening tent erected. Residents first reported emergency services outside the flats, opposite the Esso garage, during the early hours of Tuesday morning. One local said police, fire engines and a fire service response unit were present at around 5am, while officers later established a cordon around part of the development. A white tent has also been erected within the police scene.  

Residents await answers

People living around Beam Park have been asking what happened after seeing the continuing police presence. One resident said she was surprised more information had not yet emerged, while another confirmed that the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear. Local news outlets have also approached police seeking clarification. At this stage, the Metropolitan Police has not publicly confirmed the nature of the incident, whether anyone has been injured or whether any arrests have been made. UKNIP is awaiting an official statement from the Metropolitan Police and will update this story when further information is released.  

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