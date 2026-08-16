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FIRE CONTAINED Canford Heath fire contained after crews tackle blaze affecting gorse and heath

Canford Heath fire contained after crews tackle blaze affecting gorse and heath

Firefighters have contained a heath fire at Canford Heath in Poole after a large emergency response was sent to the scene on Saturday evening. Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called at around 8.30pm on Saturday, August 15, to reports of a fire affecting approximately 50 metres by 30 metres of gorse and heathland.

Crews from Poole, Redhill Park and Christchurch were deployed, together with small off-road appliances from Hamworthy and Ferndown and a water carrier from Eastleigh. The fire service confirmed the blaze had been contained, with firefighters continuing to work at the scene to make the area safe and deal with any remaining hotspots.

The operation was also being supported by Dorset Police and the Wessex Rescue drone team. Residents across the area reported seeing smoke and flames, with some saying the smell of smoke could be detected as far away as Parkstone and Creekmoor.

A number of fire engines and police vehicles were seen travelling towards the heath during the evening, with access routes including Steeple Close and Tollerford Road becoming busy with emergency vehicles. Police were later reported to have restricted access to Steeple Close after people began driving into the area and parking nearby, potentially obstructing fire service access.

Residents also raised concerns about people walking onto the heath to watch the firefighting operation.

Emergency services have repeatedly urged members of the public to keep away from active fire grounds, both for their own safety and to ensure appliances can get in and out without obstruction. The cause of the Canford Heath fire has not been confirmed.

There has been speculation online that the blaze may have been started deliberately, but there is currently no official information to support that claim and no cause has yet been announced by the fire service. The incident comes during exceptionally dry conditions, with fire services across the country responding to a number of significant grassland, heathland and woodland fires.

Local residents thanked firefighters, police and other emergency responders for bringing the incident under control. One resident said: “Grateful thanks to all of the emergency services who came together to control this fire for all of us here on the Heath.”

Although the visible flames and smoke appeared to have reduced later in the evening, people are being advised to continue avoiding the affected area while firefighters complete damping-down and monitoring operations.

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