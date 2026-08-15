Person rescued from sea after disappearing from view near Worthing Pier

A person has been rescued from the sea after entering the water near Worthing Pier and disappearing from view.
Shoreham RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat was launched on Wednesday afternoon following reports of a person in difficulty in the water.
The lifeboat crew carried out a search and successfully located the casualty before recovering them from the sea.
RNLI volunteers provided medical assistance to the casualty on board before returning to Shoreham.
On arrival, the casualty was handed into the care of waiting ambulance paramedics for further assessment and treatment.
The circumstances surrounding the incident and the casualty’s condition have not been disclosed.
The incident has prompted a reminder that anyone who sees somebody in difficulty at the coast should call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.
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