Large field fire in Grays as residents warned to keep windows and doors shut

Firefighters are tackling a large field fire in Grays, with residents being warned to keep their windows and doors closed because of smoke. Essex County Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews were responding to the blaze near Long Lane in Stifford Clays on Friday.

A significant amount of smoke is being generated by the fire and can be seen across the surrounding area. The fire service issued an urgent warning to people living nearby, saying: “Firefighters are currently tackling a large field fire near Long Lane, Stifford Clays in Grays.

“There is a lot of smoke in the area, if you live nearby please keep all your windows and doors shut.” Residents have reported seeing the smoke from surrounding roads and neighbourhoods, with concern growing about the proximity of the blaze to homes.

The incident comes during extremely dry and hot conditions, with emergency services dealing with a number of significant fires across parts of England. A severe wildfire warning has also been issued amid the conditions, with people urged to avoid activities capable of starting fires.

The cause of the Grays blaze has not yet been confirmed and there is currently no information regarding any injuries. Fire crews remain at the scene tackling the flames.

This is a developing incident and further updates will follow as more information becomes available.