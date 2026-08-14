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KNIFE ATTACK Three arrested after 16-year-old boy stabbed during Ramsgate town centre disturbance

Three arrested after 16-year-old boy stabbed during Ramsgate town centre disturbance

Three people remain in police custody after a 16-year-old boy suffered stab wounds during a disturbance in Ramsgate town centre. Kent Police were alerted at around 6.30pm on Wednesday, August 12, following reports that the teenager had been assaulted earlier that day near Harbour Street. Police officers and paramedics attended and the 16-year-old was taken to hospital with injuries consistent with stab wounds. He has since been discharged from hospital. A 41-year-old man and two 16-year-old boys, all from the local area, were arrested on suspicion of assault.

Kent Police said all three remain in custody while further enquiries are carried out. An 18-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of affray and has since been conditionally bailed.

Emergency services were also seen in the Turner Street area following the incident. A Kent Police spokesperson said: “It was reported to Kent Police at 6.30pm on Wednesday 12 August that a 16 year old boy had been assaulted earlier that day, following a disturbance near Harbour Street in Ramsgate town centre.

“Officers and paramedics attended and the teenager was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries consistent with stab wounds. He was later discharged.” An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident remains ongoing.

Anyone with information which could assist officers is asked to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/132677/26.

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