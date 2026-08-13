Man reported to have died following Bradford crash as police investigation continues

A man who was left fighting for his life following a serious two-car crash in Bradford last month is now reported to have died. The collision happened on Wakefield Road, Bradford, at around 11.36pm, between the junctions of Fenby Avenue and Sheridan Street. West Yorkshire Police previously confirmed that a silver Toyota Auris and a grey BMW 320D were involved in the collision. Both vehicles had been travelling towards Bradford city centre from the direction of Dudley Hill.

Passenger left critically injured

A 51-year-old man who was travelling as a passenger in the Toyota suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital in a critical condition. The Toyota’s 56-year-old driver and another passenger, aged 18, were also taken for treatment, although their injuries were not considered life-threatening. It has now been reported locally that the 51-year-old man has died following the collision. However, at the time of publication, West Yorkshire Police has not publicly confirmed the reported death. An approach has been made to the force for confirmation.

Four men arrested

Following the collision, police arrested four men who had been travelling in the BMW. The men, aged 18, 19, 20 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. Police said at the time that enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the collision were ongoing.

Witness appeal

Officers previously appealed for witnesses to the crash and anyone who saw either vehicle travelling along Wakefield Road before the collision. Police were also seeking relevant CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist the investigation. This story will be updated when West Yorkshire Police provides confirmation of the reported death or further information about the investigation.