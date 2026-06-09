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SOME ONE KNOWS Cold Case Renewed for Unidentified Man Found in Lichfield Woodland 1987

Cold Case Renewed for Unidentified Man Found in Lichfield Woodland 1987

Staffordshire Police and cold-case charity Locate International have restarted an appeal to identify a man found deceased nearly 40 years ago in Coronation Wood near Lichfield. His body was discovered hanging from a tree on 5 April 1987 by two men shooting in the area. The man, believed to be in his mid-50s and around 5ft 8in tall, had no ID and is thought to have died about a week earlier.

Unidentified Man’s Distinctive Features

The man had a slender to muscular build, no hair on top, with greying hair on the sides and back, and a greying moustache. He had just two lower teeth, a unique identifying mark. His clothes included a Millets Citizen grey zip-front anorak, Dunn & Co green trilby hat, Greenwoods grey zip-up jacket with blue lining, and other layers plus tan slip-on shoes.

Personal Belongings Provide Clues

Items found with him included two keys on a pear-shaped fob stamped with ‘6’, handkerchiefs, a blue comb, a disposable lighter, two copper coins, and two Ladbrokes betting shop pens. Investigators believe these could link to local businesses or contacts around 1987.

Community Help Sought

Police and Locate International are asking anyone who lived or worked near Lichfield in spring 1987, or frequented local Ladbrokes shops, to come forward. They seek information about the keyring, tie, or personal items, and whether anyone remembers a farmer or landowner who might have encountered the man.

Dedicated Appeal By Authorities

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Booker said: “This man has remained unidentified for nearly four decades, and that is something we are determined to change. Someone somewhere knew him – as a friend, a colleague, neighbour or family member.” She emphasised that even small, uncertain details might help solve the case.

How To Provide Information

Mark Greenhalgh, CEO of Locate International, added: “Even after almost 40 years, we are hopeful that we can give Coronation Wood Man back his name.” Authorities stress every bit of information can guide the long-running investigation toward closure.

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