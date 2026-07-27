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ONE LEG Netflix Launches ‘Beat Luke Littler’ – Win £501,000 if You Can Beat the World Champion

Netflix Launches ‘Beat Luke Littler’ – Win £501,000 if You Can Beat the World Champion

Netflix has announced a brand-new live darts competition that will give amateur players the chance to win a life-changing £501,000 by beating world champion Luke Littler in a single leg of 501. The new live event, titled Beat Luke Littler, is being produced in partnership with the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) and will stream live on Netflix on Friday 30 October 2026.

One Leg. One Chance. £501,000

According to Netflix, the format is simple but incredibly challenging. In a statement announcing the show, the streaming giant said:

“The rules are simple: one night, one chance, and one perfect leg of 501.

“If an amateur can defeat darts prodigy Luke Littler, they will walk away with a life-changing £501,000.”

The competition will see 20 amateur players take on one of the biggest stars in world darts, with the huge cash prize awaiting anyone capable of defeating Littler over a single leg.

Nationwide Search Begins

Netflix has officially launched a nationwide search to find the 20 players who will compete against the reigning world champion. Applications are now open to anyone aged 12 or over, with hopefuls required to register online. Qualifying events will take place in London and Manchester this September before the final line-up is selected.

Partnership With the PDC

The show is being produced alongside the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC), with Netflix promising an authentic tournament atmosphere. The company said the programme will be:

“Rooted in the authentic world of competitive darts, bringing the sport’s electric atmosphere live to Netflix.”

The competition marks another major step into live sports entertainment for Netflix, following its growing investment in live events.

Can Anyone Beat Luke Littler?

Luke Littler has become one of the biggest names in world sport after his meteoric rise through professional darts, earning a reputation for producing remarkable performances under pressure. Now, 20 amateur players will get the opportunity to test themselves against the world champion—with £501,000 on the line. Applications are now open, with qualifiers taking place later this year ahead of the live Netflix event on 30 October 2026.

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