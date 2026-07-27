Man Suffers Multiple Fractures After Coming to Friends’ Aid in Violent Teignmouth Assault

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was left with multiple broken bones following an alleged unprovoked attack in Teignmouth that also left two of his friends injured. Devon & Cornwall Police have launched an investigation into the assault, which took place in the early hours of Sunday 12 July, and are urging anyone with information or footage to come forward.

Three Friends Attacked After Night Out

The incident happened between 1am and 1.30am as two men and a woman were walking through Station Road, near the town’s taxi rank, after a night out. Police say the group was approached by a man who allegedly began acting aggressively towards the woman before punching one of the men. When the second man stepped in to protect his friends, he was knocked to the ground before allegedly being kicked and stamped on by the attacker.

Victim Taken to Hospital With Serious Injuries

The assault is reported to have continued towards the junction of Pound Lane, close to The Jolie Brise Wetherspoon pub. The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital by a taxi driver where he was treated for a catalogue of serious injuries, including:

A broken arm

A broken jaw

A broken nose

A broken knee

A fractured cheekbone

The other two victims sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Police Appeal for Witnesses and Footage

Officers are now appealing for witnesses who may have seen the assault or captured it on camera. Investigators are particularly keen to hear from taxi drivers or motorists with dashcam footage from the area, as well as anyone who may have taken photographs or video footage during the incident. A spokesperson for Devon & Cornwall Police said:

“We are appealing for any witnesses to come forward and for any dashcam footage from taxis or vehicles in the area at the time of the incident, or any photos/videos taken by members of the public that can help with our investigation.”

How to Help

Anyone with information is asked to contact Devon & Cornwall Police by calling 101 or via the force’s website, quoting reference 50260183127. Enquiries into the alleged assault are ongoing.