Four-Year-Old Boy Fighting for Life After Collision in Northwood

A four-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being struck by a car in Northwood, with London’s Air Ambulance among the emergency services rushed to the scene. The collision happened at 8.48pm on Sunday 26 July in The Broadway, Northwood, prompting a major emergency response from the Metropolitan Police and the London Ambulance Service. The child was treated at the scene before being taken to a major trauma centre, where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

Major Emergency Response

The London Ambulance Service said it was first alerted to the incident at 8.38pm and dispatched multiple resources to Joel Street, Northwood. An ambulance crew, paramedics in fast response cars, an incident response officer and London’s Air Ambulance all attended. A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said:

“We were called at 8:38pm yesterday (26 July) to reports of a road traffic collision on Joel Street, Northwood, HA6.

“We sent resources to the scene including an ambulance crew, paramedics in fast response cars and an incident response officer. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

“We treated a child at the scene and took them to a major trauma centre as a priority.”

Child Remains in Critical Condition

The Metropolitan Police confirmed officers were called shortly before 8.50pm following reports of a collision involving a car and a young child. A spokesperson for the force said:

“At 20:48hrs on Sunday, 26 July, police were called to The Broadway, Northwood following reports of a collision involving a car and a four-year-old boy.

“The child was taken to hospital, where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

“The driver remained at the scene and provided an initial account to officers. An investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances, and a scene remains in place.

“No arrests have been made at this stage.”

Investigation Underway

Police have cordoned off part of the area while specialist officers investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision. The driver is assisting officers with their enquiries, and no arrests have been made. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has relevant dashcam footage is urged to contact the Metropolitan Police as the investigation continues. Enquiries remain ongoing.