Lorry Fire Closes M25 Near Orpington as Firefighters Tackle Late-Night Blaze

Firefighters were called to a lorry fire on the M25 near Orpington late on Sunday night, with crews spending more than an hour tackling the blaze on one of the UK’s busiest motorways. Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a lorry on fire on the London-bound carriageway of the M25 near Orpington at 10.30pm on Sunday 26 July.

Fire Crews Rush to Motorway

Two fire engines from Kent Fire and Rescue Service, supported by a bulk water carrier, attended the incident. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus worked to extinguish the blaze using high-pressure hose reel jets. The incident was brought under control, with crews leaving the scene shortly before 11.50pm.

No Injuries Reported

Kent Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that no injuries were reported during the incident. The cause of the fire has not yet been established.

Traffic Disruption

The incident affected the London-bound M25 near Orpington while emergency services dealt with the fire. Motorists experienced delays as firefighters worked to make the vehicle safe and clear the scene.

Cause Under Investigation

The cause of the lorry fire remains unknown and enquiries are ongoing. Kent Fire and Rescue Service has not released any further details about the vehicle or the circumstances leading up to the blaze.