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TRIBUTES PAID Beloved Wildlife Presenter and Goodies Star Bill Oddie Dies Aged 85

Beloved Wildlife Presenter and Goodies Star Bill Oddie Dies Aged 85

Wildlife presenter, comedian and conservation campaigner Bill Oddie has died at the age of 85, his agent has announced. The much-loved broadcaster, writer and former member of The Goodies was one of Britain’s most recognisable wildlife personalities, inspiring generations with his passion for birds, nature and conservation. His agent, David Foster, confirmed the news on Monday morning, paying tribute to Oddie’s lifelong contribution to wildlife conservation and broadcasting.

Agent Pays Tribute to ‘Britain’s Best-Loved Birder’

Announcing his death, Mr Foster said: “It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of Bill Oddie, the country’s best-loved birder. “Bill was a multi-talented celebrity – wildlife presenter, broadcaster, comedian, writer, songwriter, musician and conservationist. Yet it was never fame that he valued. “Instead he encouraged us to respect and protect the environment. He taught us the wonder of it. He protested, lobbied and campaigned for it. “He led the way and people of all ages and backgrounds responded to his call. And such a massive contribution to conservation will never be forgotten.” Mr Foster added: “My thoughts and love are with Bill’s wife, Laura, and his daughters Bonnie, Kate and Rosie, who have asked not to be contacted at this sad time. Please respect their wishes.”

Career Spanning Comedy and Conservation

Born in Birmingham in 1941, Bill Oddie first rose to national fame in the 1970s as one-third of the hugely successful comedy trio The Goodies, alongside Tim Brooke-Taylor and Graeme Garden. The surreal comedy series became a television favourite, earning a loyal following and helping establish Oddie as one of Britain’s best-known entertainers. Away from comedy, he became one of the UK’s most respected wildlife broadcasters, fronting numerous BBC programmes including Birding with Bill Oddie, Springwatch, Autumnwatch and Wild in Your Garden. His enthusiasm for birdwatching and the natural world inspired countless people to take an interest in wildlife and conservation.

Champion for Nature

Throughout his career, Oddie was a passionate advocate for protecting wildlife and the environment. He worked with conservation organisations, campaigned on environmental issues and used his public profile to encourage people of all ages to appreciate and safeguard Britain’s natural habitats. His efforts earned widespread respect within both the broadcasting and conservation communities.

Tributes Expected

Tributes are expected from across the worlds of television, comedy, wildlife conservation and politics following news of his death. Bill Oddie leaves behind his wife, Laura, and daughters Bonnie, Kate and Rosie. Further tributes and reactions are expected throughout the day as colleagues, friends and fans remember one of Britain’s most influential wildlife presenters and entertainers.

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