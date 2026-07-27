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MAN STILL ON THE RUN Wanted Prisoner Still on the Run Nearly Six Months After Escaping HMP Springhill

Wanted Prisoner Still on the Run Nearly Six Months After Escaping HMP Springhill

Police have renewed their appeal to trace a convicted prisoner who remains at large nearly six months after escaping from an open prison in Buckinghamshire. Darnell Smith, 27, absconded from HMP Springhill on 30 January 2026 and has not been located despite ongoing enquiries. Officers are urging anyone who sees Smith not to approach him and to contact police immediately.

Escaped From Open Prison

Smith escaped from HMP Springhill, an open prison in Buckinghamshire, on Wednesday 30 January. He was serving a prison sentence for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and exploitation at the time of his escape. Nearly six months later, he remains unlawfully at large.

Description Released

Police have issued a description of Smith as they continue efforts to trace him. He is described as:

  • Around 5ft 8in tall
  • Of medium build
  • Last seen wearing all black clothing

Links Across South East England

Investigators believe Smith has links to several areas, including:

  • Surrey
  • Sussex
  • Croydon, south London
  • Plumstead, south-east London

Officers are asking residents in those areas to remain vigilant and report any sightings.

Do Not Approach

Police have warned members of the public not to approach Smith if they believe they have seen him. Anyone who spots him should call 999 immediately. Those with information about his whereabouts, or who may have seen him since his escape, are asked to contact police by calling 101 or reporting information online, quoting reference 43260045393. Enquiries to locate Smith remain ongoing.

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