CCTV Appeal After Man Stabbed in Wolverhampton

Police have released an image of a man they want to identify after a man in his 40s was stabbed in Wolverhampton. West Midlands Police is appealing for the public’s help as detectives continue investigating the violent incident, which left the victim requiring hospital treatment.

Victim Stabbed Near Bath Road

The assault happened at around 6.30pm on 20 May in Southgate, near Bath Road, in Wolverhampton. Emergency services attended after reports of the stabbing/" title="Stabbing" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">stabbing. The victim, a man in his 40s, sustained injuries which police said were not believed to be life-threatening.

Man Arrested and Released on Bail

As part of the investigation, officers arrested a man in his 30s in connection with the incident. He has since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

CCTV Image Released

Detectives have now released an image of a man they believe may be able to assist with the investigation. Officers are urging anyone who recognises him, or who has information about the stabbing, to come forward.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said:

“We want to speak to this man after another man was stabbed in Wolverhampton.

“As part of enquiries, officers now want to identify this man.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police on 101, quoting crime reference 20/256049/26. Enquiries into the stabbing remain ongoing.