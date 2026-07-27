Man Charged After Fatal Romford Crash That Killed Motorcyclist

A man has been charged following a fatal collision in Romford in which a 28-year-old motorcyclist lost his life after a crash involving a car on the A12.

The collision happened at around 9.20pm on Sunday 19 July on Whalebone Lane (A12) in Romford.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police, alongside the London Ambulance Service, London’s Air Ambulance and the London Fire Brigade, attended the scene.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the motorcyclist, Anwar Shinwari, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

Driver Left Scene After Collision

Police launched an investigation through the Metropolitan Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit after the driver of the car allegedly left the scene on foot.

Following enquiries, detectives arrested a suspect on Saturday 25 July.

Man Appears in Court

Lee Culleton, 45, of Rattwick Drive, Canvey Island, has now been charged with:

Causing death by dangerous driving

Failing to stop after a road traffic collision

Driving without insurance

Driving whilst disqualified

Fraudulent use of a registration mark

Culleton appeared before Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday 27 July, where he was remanded into custody.

He is next due to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday 25 August.

Investigation Continues

The Metropolitan Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision.