Class A Drug Dealer Jailed After Cocaine Supply Operation Uncovered in Scarborough

A Class A drug dealer has been jailed for more than two years after police uncovered cocaine, cash and evidence of drug dealing during a proactive operation in Scarborough. Florian Gjuni, 25, an Albanian national of no fixed address in Scarborough, was sentenced to 29 months’ imprisonment at York Crown Court on Friday 24 July after admitting possession of cocaine with intent to supply. The court also ordered the forfeiture of £854.26 seized during the investigation.

CCTV Alert Led to Arrest

North Yorkshire Police said the investigation began on Sunday 24 May 2026 when CCTV operators spotted suspicious activity involving Gjuni on St Thomas Street, Scarborough. The following day, proactive officers, including plain-clothes detectives, again observed Gjuni acting suspiciously. Officers watched him approach another man and engage in what they believed to be a drug transaction before moving in to arrest him.

Cocaine and Cash Recovered

Following his arrest, officers searched Gjuni and recovered a substantial quantity of cash along with a bag containing white powder. A subsequent search of the address where he had been staying uncovered more than £800 in cash, together with a large seal bag containing numerous individual deal bags filled with white powder. The substance was later confirmed to be cocaine. Police also examined Gjuni’s mobile phone, where messages provided further evidence linking him to the supply of the Class A drug. Gjuni pleaded guilty to the offence on 22 June and was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing.

Police Welcome Sentence

Detective Constable Alfie Thomlinson, of Scarborough CID, who led the investigation, said the sentence sent a clear message to those involved in drug dealing. He said: “We are pleased with the outcome at court, but our work does not stop there. We will continue to take a firm stance against drug-related crime in the Scarborough area and work closely with community partners to reduce the irrefutable harm caused by drugs, especially its devastating impact on vulnerable people in our communities. “This offence took place at the end of May and has come to a positive outcome only a month later, showing true diligent and expeditious investigation by Scarborough CID. “We will not stop working tirelessly to pursue those who bring drugs into North Yorkshire. We are committed to making North Yorkshire a place that is, and feels, a safe place to live, work and visit.”

Ongoing Fight Against Drug Crime

North Yorkshire Police has urged anyone with information about suspected drug dealing or other drug-related crime to report it via the force’s website or by calling 101. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers. Police say tackling the supply of Class A drugs remains a priority as officers continue to target those responsible for bringing illegal drugs into communities across North Yorkshire.