Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

MIGRANT CRISIS Afghan Asylum Seeker Jailed After Kidnapping and Sexually Assaulting Seven-Year-Old Girl at West London Hotel

Afghan Asylum Seeker Jailed After Kidnapping and Sexually Assaulting Seven-Year-Old Girl at West London Hotel

An Afghan asylum seeker who arrived in the UK after crossing the English Channel in a small boat has been jailed after kidnapping and sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl inside Government-funded temporary accommodation in West London. Afsar Safi, 30, was sentenced to two and a half years’ imprisonment after a jury convicted him of abducting the child and sexually assaulting her at a hotel in Acton used to house asylum seekers. The court heard Safi approached the seven-year-old while she was with her mother, offering her an apple before taking hold of her arm and leading her down a corridor. He then forced the child into his room, where the sexual assault took place. The girl was able to escape and alert hotel security staff, who immediately contacted police.

Victim Described Lasting Trauma

In a victim impact statement read to the court, the child said she had been “too scared to tell him to stop” during the attack. She also described continuing to suffer nightmares, telling the court they felt “real” and often caused her to wake up crying.

Asylum Claim Heard in Court

During sentencing, the court heard Safi arrived in Britain in 2021 after crossing the Channel by small boat. It was disclosed that he had claimed in his asylum application to have been associated with the Taliban from the age of 10. His asylum application was refused, but he remains in the UK while appealing that decision. Speaking through a Pashto interpreter during proceedings, Safi told the court he believed kissing children was culturally acceptable “back home”, adding: “I like children and she was a child.” His defence team argued he had been enslaved by the Taliban during his childhood and had received very little education.

Judge Condemns ‘Serious Breach of Trust’

Sentencing Safi, the judge described the offences as a “serious breach of trust” committed against an extremely vulnerable child. In addition to his prison sentence, Safi was ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for seven years. Under current sentencing rules, offenders can become eligible for release on licence before completing the full custodial term.

Safeguarding Questions Raised

The case has renewed scrutiny over safeguarding arrangements at hotels used to accommodate asylum seekers, particularly sites where families with children and single adult men are housed within the same premises. Child protection organisations and MPs have previously raised concerns about the suitability of such accommodation and the need for robust safeguarding measures to protect vulnerable residents.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Six arrested after 22-year-old man fatally stabbed in Clapham

POLICE CONFIRM DEATH Six arrested after 22-year-old man fatally stabbed in Clapham

UK News
Boy, 14, Questioned After Hoax Bomb Threat Triggers RAF Response to Manchester-Bound Flight

ON GOING PROBE Boy, 14, Questioned After Hoax Bomb Threat Triggers RAF Response to Manchester-Bound Flight

UK News
20 firefighters taken to hospital and three fire engines destroyed after massive Essex fertiliser explosion

MAJOR INCIDENT DECLARED 20 firefighters taken to hospital and three fire engines destroyed after massive Essex fertiliser explosion

UK News
Man in His 20s Dies After Ford Focus Overturns on A20 in Harrietsham

FATAL COLLISON Man in His 20s Dies After Ford Focus Overturns on A20 in Harrietsham

UK News
Man dies after stabbing on Clapham High Street in early hours

MURDER PROBE Man dies after stabbing on Clapham High Street in early hours

UK News
Fertiliser Blast Sparks Major Essex Inferno

EXPLOSION CAUSE Fertiliser Blast Sparks Major Essex Inferno

UK News
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Woman Last Seen at Farnborough Church

BRING HER HOME Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Woman Last Seen at Farnborough Church

UK News
Family of Man Fighting for Life After Purton Building Site Attack Pay Emotional Tribute to Those Who Saved Him

AIR AMBULANCE Family of Man Fighting for Life After Purton Building Site Attack Pay Emotional Tribute to Those Who Saved Him

UK News
Builder Charged With GBH After Man Seriously Injured in Purton Building Site Stabbing

SITE DRAMA Builder Charged With GBH After Man Seriously Injured in Purton Building Site Stabbing

UK News
Five Men Jailed After ‘Horrifying’ Kidnap Plot Over Family Relationship

KIDNAPPERS JAILED Five Men Jailed After ‘Horrifying’ Kidnap Plot Over Family Relationship

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Family of Murdered Stockton Man Say They Are “Learning to Live With a Pain That Does Not Fade”

CHASED AND KILLED Family of Murdered Stockton Man Say They Are “Learning to Live With a Pain That Does Not Fade”

UK News
Family of Murdered Stockton Man Say They Are “Learning to Live With a Pain That Does Not Fade”

Family of Murdered Stockton Man Say They Are “Learning to Live With a Pain That Does Not Fade”

UK News
Three People Taken to Hospital After Water Rescue Near Clacton Pier

TRIO AIRLIFTED Three People Taken to Hospital After Water Rescue Near Clacton Pier

UK News
Three People Taken to Hospital After Water Rescue Near Clacton Pier

Three People Taken to Hospital After Water Rescue Near Clacton Pier

UK News
Major fire tears through three-storey block in Mitcham as 125 firefighters tackle blaze

MAJOR BLAZE Major fire tears through three-storey block in Mitcham as 125 firefighters tackle blaze

UK News
Major fire tears through three-storey block in Mitcham as 125 firefighters tackle blaze

Major fire tears through three-storey block in Mitcham as 125 firefighters tackle blaze

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Disgraced Soldier Cathal Crotty Released Early After Serving 18 Months of Two-Year Sentence

EARLY RELEASE Disgraced Soldier Cathal Crotty Released Early After Serving 18 Months of Two-Year Sentence

UK News
Disgraced Soldier Cathal Crotty Released Early After Serving 18 Months of Two-Year Sentence

Disgraced Soldier Cathal Crotty Released Early After Serving 18 Months of Two-Year Sentence

UK News
The Digital Trail That Solved a Murder: How 400 Text Messages Helped Convict a Killer Without a Body

TEXT TRAIL The Digital Trail That Solved a Murder: How 400 Text Messages Helped Convict a Killer Without a Body

UK News
The Digital Trail That Solved a Murder: How 400 Text Messages Helped Convict a Killer Without a Body

The Digital Trail That Solved a Murder: How 400 Text Messages Helped Convict a Killer Without a Body

UK News
Police Release CCTV Image After Woman Robbed of £700 Lego Set on Cornwall Train

MANHUNT LAUNCHED Police Release CCTV Image After Woman Robbed of £700 Lego Set on Cornwall Train

UK News
Police Release CCTV Image After Woman Robbed of £700 Lego Set on Cornwall Train

Police Release CCTV Image After Woman Robbed of £700 Lego Set on Cornwall Train

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Terror Suspect in Berlin Pride Attack Reportedly Shot Dead During Police Raid

SHOT DEAD Terror Suspect in Berlin Pride Attack Reportedly Shot Dead During Police Raid

UK News
Terror Suspect in Berlin Pride Attack Reportedly Shot Dead During Police Raid

Terror Suspect in Berlin Pride Attack Reportedly Shot Dead During Police Raid

UK News
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Man Last Seen a Week Ago

BRING HIM HOME Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Man Last Seen a Week Ago

UK News
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Man Last Seen a Week Ago

Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Man Last Seen a Week Ago

UK News
MI5 Agents Break Silence on Secret Mission That Helped Stop 2006 Liquid Bomb Plot

LIQUID BOMB PLOT MI5 Agents Break Silence on Secret Mission That Helped Stop 2006 Liquid Bomb Plot

UK News
MI5 Agents Break Silence on Secret Mission That Helped Stop 2006 Liquid Bomb Plot

MI5 Agents Break Silence on Secret Mission That Helped Stop 2006 Liquid Bomb Plot

UK News
Watch Live