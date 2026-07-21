Seven Fire Engines Rush to Blaze at Paignton Railway Station as Train Services Suspended

Seven fire engines have been mobilised to a major fire at Paignton railway station, forcing the suspension of train services and the closure of nearby roads. Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service was called to the incident in the centre of Paignton during the early hours of Tuesday 21 July, following multiple reports of a fire. Emergency services remain at the scene, with Torbay Road and Hyde Road closed in both directions while firefighters tackle the blaze.

Major emergency response

Fire Control initially mobilised a single appliance from Paignton. However, after the first crew arrived, an assistance message was transmitted requesting further resources. The response has since escalated to include:

Seven fire appliances from Paignton, Torquay, Brixham, Newton Abbot and Totnes .

. An Aerial Ladder Platform from Torquay.

from Torquay. An Incident Command Unit from Honiton.

from Honiton. Supporting fire service officers.

Firefighters are using:

Eight breathing apparatus sets.

Two hose reel jets.

Two main jets.

Two thermal imaging cameras.

Small tools.

Rail services disrupted

National Rail confirmed that all lines between Newton Abbot and Paignton have been blocked due to the fire. A spokesperson said:

“A fire at Paignton station means that all lines are blocked. As a result, trains are currently suspended between Newton Abbot and Paignton.”

Disruption is expected to continue until at least 9am, although passengers are advised to check before travelling as delays could continue beyond that time.

Roads closed

Police have closed Torbay Road and Hyde Road in both directions to allow emergency crews to work safely. Members of the public are being urged to avoid the area while the incident remains ongoing. The cause of the fire has not yet been established, and there have been no reports of any injuries. Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service says further updates will be issued as more information becomes available.