M27 closed as police respond to welfare concern involving teenage girl on motorway bridge

Police closed part of the M27 near Portchester on Saturday night while officers dealt with a welfare concern involving a teenage girl on a bridge over the motorway. Motorists reported being brought to a standstill and turned away by officers after restrictions were put in place on the M27 late on Saturday, August 15. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has now confirmed emergency services were called at around 10.55pm following reports of concern for the welfare of a teenage girl on the Hill Road bridge over the M27 at Portchester. Police attended and closed the motorway while officers dealt with the incident. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said:

“We were called at around 10:55pm last night to reports of a concern for welfare for a teenage girl on the Hill Road bridge over the M27 at Portchester.

“Officers attended and a road closure was put in place to deal with the incident. She has been taken into appropriate care.” The incident caused disruption for motorists, with drivers reporting being turned away around the westbound section of the motorway. The closure was put in place to allow emergency services to deal with the situation safely. Police have confirmed the teenager was subsequently taken into appropriate care.