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SOCIAL ATTACK Police issue warning as video of Cullompton assault circulates on social media

Police issue warning as video of Cullompton assault circulates on social media

Police have issued an appeal for information after footage showing an assault in Cullompton began circulating widely on social media. Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed officers are actively investigating the incident, which happened on Saturday, August 15.

One suspect was arrested on Saturday evening in connection with the assault and has since been released on bail while enquiries continue. Police are aware that video footage of the incident is being shared online and have urged members of the public not to share it further, warning that its circulation could potentially affect the investigation.

Officers have also responded to social media comments suggesting some people may attempt to take matters into their own hands following the incident. Police have urged anyone considering such action to stay safe and allow officers to deal with the matter. A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said:

“We are aware that footage of an assault that happened in Cullompton on Saturday 15 August is circulating on social media and would like to reassure the public that officers are actively investigating the incident. “One suspect was arrested on Saturday evening and was released on bail, and our investigations are ongoing.

“We ask that footage is not shared further, as doing so may impact our investigation.

“We are also aware of comments suggesting people may try to seek justice on behalf of the victim. We ask that these people please keep themselves safe and leave the matter to the police.” Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information which has not already been provided to investigators is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101, quoting reference 50260217806.

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