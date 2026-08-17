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TRIBUTES PAID Family pays tribute to artist killed in Shaldon collision

Family pays tribute to artist killed in Shaldon collision

The family of a 69-year-old woman who died following a collision in Shaldon have paid tribute to a much-loved artist whose colourful work reflected her “strong, bright, intuitive and warm” personality. Elizabeth Brown, from Taunton in Somerset, died following a collision involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian on the A379 Torquay Road in Shaldon.

Emergency services were called at around 1.20pm on Friday, July 3, following reports of the collision involving a silver-coloured motorcycle. Despite efforts at the scene, Elizabeth was pronounced dead. Her family have now released a moving tribute remembering her as an artist, mother, grandmother and “dear friend to many”. They said: “Liz leaves behind her children Camilla and Alastair, her partner Simon and her brother Andrew. Last year, Liz became a proud grandmother to Circe. “Liz was an artist. She loved colour and created big bright paintings that reflect her personality: strong, bright, intuitive, and warm. “She had a beautiful final day, spending time with Simon and her cockapoo Bertie, swimming at Ness Beach in the sunshine.

“We would like to thank everyone that has sent kind messages of support during the difficult weeks following.

“We will continue to remember her for the amazing woman she was every day.” Devon and Cornwall Police said enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the collision remain ongoing. Officers continue to appeal for witnesses and are particularly interested in hearing from motorists who may have relevant dashcam footage.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has footage which could assist the investigation should contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101, quoting reference 50260172663.

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