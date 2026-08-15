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FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Family Pays Tribute to ‘Amazing Dad’ Gary Parker After Fatal Petworth Collision

Family Pays Tribute to ‘Amazing Dad’ Gary Parker After Fatal Petworth Collision

The family of a 43-year-old motorcyclist who died following a collision in Petworth have paid tribute to a man they described as “protective, charismatic, passionate” and “so, so funny”. Gary Parker, from Faygate, Horsham, sadly died after his motorbike was involved in a collision with a car on the A283 London Road, Petworth, on Sunday 9 August.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 1.30pm. Despite receiving treatment from paramedics, Gary was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family said Gary was an “amazing Dad” whose personality “filled a room” and who had a unique ability to make people laugh. They said: “Gary was an amazing Dad — protective, charismatic, passionate and, above all, so, so funny.

“He had a personality that filled a room and a way of making people laugh that was completely his own. He lived life with passion and always put his heart into the things and people he cared about.

“He was loving and protective, always wanting the best for those he loved. His warmth, humour and larger-than-life character made him truly one of a kind.”

The family added that Gary would be remembered for his humour, passion, strength and the love he gave to those around him. “He will be deeply missed, but the laughter, memories and love he gave will live on forever.

“Forever loved. Forever missed.

Never forgotten.” A woman who was travelling in the car involved in the collision was also seriously injured and taken to hospital by air ambulance.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision and are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry.

Anyone with information that could assist the arrested-after-16-year-old-boy-stabbed-during-ramsgate-town-centre-disturbance/" class="uknip-inline-link">investigation is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting Operation Cohen. Sussex Police continue to support Gary’s family following the devastating loss.

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