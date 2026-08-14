Major warehouse yard fire in Andover sparks emergency service response

A major fire at a warehouse yard in Andover prompted a large emergency service response after breaking out late on Thursday night. Firefighters were called to Greenwich Way, Andover, at around 11.30pm on Thursday, August 13, following reports of a significant blaze. Multiple fire crews attended the scene, supported by police and ambulance personnel, as firefighters worked to contain the fire and prevent it spreading. Thick smoke could be seen rising from the site, with emergency services establishing cordons around the affected area while operations continued. Residents and businesses nearby were advised to keep windows and doors closed because of the volume of smoke being produced. People were also urged to avoid Greenwich Way and keep surrounding roads clear to allow fire engines and other emergency vehicles unrestricted access. Crews were expected to remain at the scene for a prolonged period while they tackled the blaze and damped down the affected area. There were no immediate reports of injuries, while the cause of the fire had not been established. Motorists were advised to expect disruption around Greenwich Way and use alternative routes while the emergency response continued. An investigation into the cause of the blaze is expected once conditions at the scene allow.