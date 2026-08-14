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OPENED FIRE Royal Navy warship opens fire near Falkland Islands during major military exercise

Royal Navy warship opens fire near Falkland Islands during major military exercise

A Royal Navy warship has carried out live-fire exercises near the Falkland Islands as British forces maintain a visible military presence in the South Atlantic amid renewed tensions with Argentina. HMS Medway conducted live weapons training during Operation Southern Vigilance, which took place between July 26 and 29 near the edge of the Falkland Islands Conservation Zone. The River-class offshore patrol vessel’s crew fired mounted machine guns as part of a series of exercises designed to maintain operational readiness. The operation comes after Argentina recently protested over British military activity in the region and accused HMS Medway of carrying out a “military incursion” during an earlier voyage.

HMS Medway conducts live-fire training

British Forces South Atlantic Islands (BFSAI) said the latest operation demonstrated the UK’s continuing commitment to the Falkland Islands. It said:

“The operation demonstrated the UK’s enduring commitment to the Falkland Islands by maintaining a visible presence and capable force, helping to deter potential adversaries.”

Alongside the live firing, HMS Medway’s crew carried out a man-overboard exercise in coordination with an RAF A400M Atlas aircraft. The military said the training was designed to ensure personnel remain prepared for operations in the South Atlantic.

Argentina previously protested over HMS Medway

The latest exercise follows renewed criticism from Buenos Aires over the Royal Navy’s presence around the Falklands, whose sovereignty remains disputed by Argentina. Argentina calls the islands Las Malvinas and continues to claim sovereignty over the British Overseas Territory. Argentine foreign minister Pablo Quirno recently described HMS Medway’s movements as a “military incursion” after the vessel travelled from the Falkland Islands to Punta Arenas in Chile. The ship’s route took it along the Argentine coast near Santa Cruz and Tierra del Fuego. The Chilean Navy described HMS Medway’s visit as a logistical stop conducted under existing bilateral cooperation relating to Antarctica.

Downing Street rejects Argentina criticism

Downing Street said Argentina had been notified in advance of the Royal Navy vessel’s movements. A Number 10 spokeswoman said:

“The facts here are that we notified the Argentinian government in advance of HMS Medway undertaking a routine logistics visit to Chile between 5 and 8 July to support British Antarctic survey operations, which will deliver essential stores and supplies to sustain scientific research in Antarctica.”

The Government also stressed that Royal Navy vessels operate in accordance with international law. It said the route between the Falklands and Chile had been selected as the most practical option after operational safety and weather conditions were considered.

UK maintains military presence in South Atlantic

British forces permanently maintain a military presence in the Falkland Islands, including RAF and Army personnel as well as Royal Navy deployments. Personnel have recently carried out exercises covering a range of scenarios, including casualty response, public disorder and attempts to gain unlawful access to military facilities. BFSAI described the exercises as a demonstration of “professionalism, teamwork, and operational readiness”. The UK maintains that there can be no discussion about the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands unless the islanders themselves wish it, while Argentina continues to assert its sovereignty claim. HMS Medway remains deployed as part of Britain’s continuing military presence in the South Atlantic.

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