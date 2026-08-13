Man, 64, found guilty of sexual offences against teenage girl

A 64-year-old man has been found guilty of sexual offences against a teenage girl following a four-day jury trial. Graham Tudgay, previously of Avening Street, Gorse Hill, was convicted on Wednesday, August 12, of sexual assault and causing or inciting a girl aged between 13 and 15 to engage in sexual activity. The offences relate to an incident on February 24, 2024, when Tudgay sexually assaulted a teenage girl who was known to him while a second teenage girl was present.

The victim, who had been at Tudgay’s address, left the property and the incident was subsequently reported to Wiltshire Police. Tudgay was arrested and denied that any sexual activity had taken place during his first police interview. Detectives said he continued to deny any sexual activity during a second interview despite being presented with forensic evidence. He was subsequently charged but pleaded not guilty, resulting in the victim and witness having to give evidence during a trial. A jury found Tudgay guilty of all offences. DC Melanie Reeves, from Wiltshire Police’s Child Abuse Investigation Team, said: “Tudgay’s offences against the victim are absolutely vile.

“The victim and witness should have been able to feel safe in his presence but instead he committed awful sexual offences against the victim while the witness was in close proximity. “Not only that, but he completely denied what he had done despite knowing the evidence against him and the significant impact his crimes have had, forcing the victim and witness to relive the experience through a trial.

“I want to commend the victim and witness for their bravery in giving statements against him and for continuing with the court case despite the amount of time it has taken. “Their strength has directly led to the guilty verdicts against Tudgay.

“I want to reassure victims that when you report crimes like this, you will be listened to and we will do all we can to hold individuals like Tudgay accountable for their actions.” Tudgay has been released on bail and is due to be sentenced on September 28.