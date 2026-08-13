Drug dealer jailed after police find Class A and B drugs hidden in food delivery bag

A 23-year-old man has been jailed after police uncovered a haul of drugs inside a safe hidden in a food delivery bag in Wolverhampton.

Officers attended the Culwell Street home of Thas Kirubaharan on May 3 while following up on an incident from the previous day. While officers were speaking to him, they noticed a small green pill in a sealed bag fall from his pocket. Police carried out a search and discovered suspected Class A and B drugs along with a safe. Kirubaharan was arrested and officers then spotted him attempting to factory reset his mobile phone before they intervened and seized the device. A further examination of the safe uncovered multiple mobile phones alongside magic mushroom bars, pills, Class B edibles, vapes and a bag containing more green pills. Officers also seized weighing scales and bags. Kirubaharan was subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply Class A and Class C drugs and possession of Class B drugs. He appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on August 5, where he pleaded guilty to the offences. Kirubaharan was sentenced to three years in prison.