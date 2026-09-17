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BLUE-LIGHT ANGELS Kent Police officers honoured after man starts breathing again following Sheerness crash

Kent Police officers honoured after man starts breathing again following Sheerness crash

 

Three Kent Police officers have been recognised for their life-saving actions after a man who was thought to have died following a serious Collision in Sheerness unexpectedly began breathing again.

PC Braden Farrow, PC Abbie Penfold and PC Emily Savage were honoured by the Royal Humane Society following their response to the crash in November 2025.

PCs Farrow and Penfold were on patrol in Sheerness when a member of the public flagged them down and alerted them to a vehicle which had left the road and struck a tree.

The driver was trapped inside the vehicle, with a hedge preventing emergency responders from reaching him.

A member of the public used a chainsaw to cut back vegetation, allowing the officers to reach the driver’s door.

When they gained access, they found the man unconscious and not breathing.

Working alongside Kent Fire and Rescue Service and South East Coast Ambulance Service, the officers removed the casualty from the vehicle so emergency treatment could begin.

PC Penfold and PC Savage then assisted paramedics as CPR was carried out for almost an hour.

Eventually, a decision was made to stop resuscitation efforts after the man was believed to have died.

However, as he was being transferred into an ambulance, noises were heard coming from the casualty.

Paramedics carried out a final check and discovered that he had started breathing again.

Kent Police said paramedics and doctors at the scene remarked that they had never witnessed anything like it.

The force said the man’s survival was attributed to the rapid intervention and life-saving treatment provided by the officers and other emergency services.

The three officers were formally recognised at the Chief Constable’s Awards Ceremony on 1 September 2026 following a resolution by the Royal Humane Society.

PC Farrow received a commendation, while PCs Penfold and Savage were each presented with resuscitation certificates.

Chief Constable Tim Smith praised the officers for their determination and teamwork in exceptionally difficult circumstances.

He said: “The three officers showed tenacity, strong teamwork and a determination to overcome the challenges that arose that day, in order to save a life.

“From freeing the man trapped in the vehicle, to giving him the very best chance of survival, they demonstrated professionalism and the ability to remain calm and listen to CPR instructions in really challenging circumstances.

“They should be rightly proud of their actions which led to a miraculous result, and I congratulate them for their excellent work.”

 

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