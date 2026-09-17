Police appeal for HGV driver after emergency response crash on M20 near Ashford

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after an unmarked patrol car responding to a fatal Collision was involved in a crash on the M20 near Ashford.

The collision happened shortly after 11pm on Monday, 14 September 2026, on the coastbound carriageway between Junction 8 and Junction 9 near Charing.

Kent Police said an unmarked blue Skoda Octavia patrol car was travelling towards the coast when it was involved in a collision with a blue Nissan Qashqai heading in the same direction.

The police vehicle had its emergency lights and siren activated at the time, with the officer responding to an emergency call concerning a fatal collision in Tilmanstone.

No serious injuries were reported following the M20 crash.

Three people travelling in the Nissan were taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Investigators are now particularly keen to trace the driver of a heavy goods vehicle which was reported to have been in the area when the collision occurred.

The HGV was described as having a white trailer and was travelling in lane one. The collision involving the police car and Nissan happened in lane two.

Officers are also asking motorists who were travelling on the M20 at around the time of the incident to check their dashcam footage for anything which could assist the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has relevant information should contact Kent Police on 01843 222289, or use the force’s live chat service, quoting reference 14-1910.

Motorists with dashcam footage are also being encouraged to submit it directly to Kent Police through its dedicated evidence portal.