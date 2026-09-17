Urgent search continues for missing 13-year-old girl last seen boarding Manchester bus

An urgent search is continuing for a 13-year-old girl who has been missing for several days after she was last seen boarding a bus outside the Trafford Centre in Manchester.

Lilia was last seen at around 1.50pm on Saturday when she boarded the number 247 bus near the shopping centre.

Her whereabouts after boarding the bus remain unknown, and it is unclear how long she remained on board or where she may have got off.

Greater Manchester Police are continuing efforts to locate the teenager and are appealing for information that could help establish her movements.

Lilia is described as white, around 5ft 5in tall and of slim build, with light brown hair. She wears glasses.

When she was last seen, she was reportedly wearing a black zip-up hooded top, light blue baggy jeans and carrying a black Nike backpack.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell or other video footage which could have captured Lilia during or following her journey.

Her mother, Jessica, has also issued an emotional appeal for her daughter to make contact.

She told Lilia that she was not in trouble and said the family was extremely worried about her safety after several nights away from home.

Anyone who has seen Lilia, knows where she is, or has information which could assist the search is urged to contact Greater Manchester Police.