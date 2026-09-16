Brighton and Hove taxi fares set to rise as drivers battle soaring running costs

Taxi passengers in Brighton and Hove could face higher fares as drivers push for an increase to help cover rising fuel, insurance and vehicle operating costs.

Brighton and Hove City Council’s cabinet is being asked to approve proposals to increase hackney carriage tariffs following concerns from the taxi trade that fares have failed to keep pace with inflation.

A council report highlights increasing fuel prices, higher insurance premiums and the costs drivers face in complying with the city’s licensing requirements, commonly referred to as the “blue book”.

The trade says Brighton and Hove has fallen from 14th to joint 39th place in PHTM’s Hackney Fares Table and is seeking changes that would return the city to around 14th position.

£3 starting fare would remain

Under the proposals, the basic daytime starting fare would remain at £3, but passengers would see the meter increase more frequently.

The distance for each additional 30p would be reduced from 176 yards to 160 yards, while the waiting-time interval would fall from 54 seconds to 36 seconds.

Night-time tariffs would start at £4 between 9pm and midnight, with the rate applying from 6pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

Between midnight and 6am, the starting fare would rise to £5, while higher tariffs would continue to apply during the Christmas and New Year period.

Taxi representatives told the council that drivers need fares capable of supporting a sustainable income as operating costs continue to increase.

The trade’s submission said: “With the government living wage rising to £13.45 per hour, fares need to support drivers in achieving this income.”

It added that a driver working under a 50/50 arrangement could need to generate at least £30 an hour, particularly where they are also responsible for fuel costs.

Council says increase is ‘proportionate and necessary’

The council report recommends the proposed increase, arguing that Brighton and Hove would remain broadly comparable with neighbouring authorities including Lewes and Worthing.

It also said the city’s night-time tariff remains relatively modest compared with areas where fares can rise to as much as 1.5 times the daytime rate.

The report concluded: “The proposed increase is therefore considered both proportionate and necessary to support a viable, accessible and sustainable taxi service.”

If councillors approve the proposal, a public consultation will take place before any new fares are introduced.

The cabinet is due to consider the plans at Hove Town Hall at 10.30am on Thursday, 17 September.