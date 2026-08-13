Sleeping Peterborough drug dealer jailed after police find 150 wraps of cocaine and heroin

A drug dealer who was found asleep by police with 150 wraps of cocaine and heroin has been jailed for almost four years. Ahmed Hassan, 26, was arrested after neighbourhood officers carried out a warrant at a flat in Oxford Road, Millfield, Peterborough, shortly before 7am on June 6 last year. Officers found Hassan asleep on a mattress in the living room alongside the flat’s tenant, fellow drug dealer Chloe Henson, 26.

During a search, police discovered a ball of Class A drugs in Hassan’s pocket containing 124 wraps of cocaine and 26 wraps of heroin. Hassan, of Dogsthorpe Road, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession with intent to supply heroin.

He appeared at Huntingdon Law Courts on Monday, August 10, where he was jailed for 47 months. Henson has admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin and possession with intent to supply crack cocaine. She is due to appear at Huntingdon Law Courts on August 28 for sentencing.