Drug dealer jailed after police find cocaine hidden in car in Tamworth

A drug dealer has been jailed for more than two years after police discovered cocaine, cash and a mobile phone during a vehicle stop in Tamworth.

Juli Gjuzi, 34, from Cumnock in Ayrshire, Scotland, was stopped by officers from Staffordshire Police’s major and organised crime proactive team in Belgrave on April 13. Gjuzi was sitting alone in the driver’s seat of a white Mini Cooper when officers approached the vehicle. Police seized an iPhone and £166 in cash from him before carrying out a search of the car. Officers discovered a further £25 in the centre console, along with three bags of cocaine underneath the front passenger seat. A further two bags of cocaine were found attached to the driver’s side door frame. Gjuzi was arrested and the Mini Cooper was seized as part of the investigation. He subsequently admitted possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, namely cocaine, being concerned in the supply of cocaine and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property. Appearing at Stafford Crown Court on Wednesday, August 5, Gjuzi was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison. Staffordshire Police said the investigation formed part of Operation Target, its ongoing work to identify and pursue people involved in serious and organised crime across the county. The operation targets offences including drug supply, illegal firearms, knife crime, human trafficking and sexual exploitation. Anyone with information about suspected drug dealing can contact Staffordshire Police on 101 or report information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.